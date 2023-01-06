Whaleback Mountain

ENFIELD — As Whaleback Mountain entered its fourth day of suspended operations on Thursday because “warm weather and rain,” officials there — and colleagues around New Hampshire — hoped for a quick return to a “normal” winter.

“It feels like March right now,” said Jon Hunt, executive director of Whaleback, part of the Upper Valley Snowsports Foundation and one of the few nonprofit ski areas in the U.S., earlier this week.