ENFIELD — As Whaleback Mountain entered its fourth day of suspended operations on Thursday because “warm weather and rain,” officials there — and colleagues around New Hampshire — hoped for a quick return to a “normal” winter.
“It feels like March right now,” said Jon Hunt, executive director of Whaleback, part of the Upper Valley Snowsports Foundation and one of the few nonprofit ski areas in the U.S., earlier this week.
“We’re seeing temperatures that aren’t going below 30 degrees at night and are in the 50s during the day,” Hunt said.
Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski New Hampshire, the industry association that represents most of the alpine and cross-country resorts in the state, acknowledged that “The weather is definitely a challenge for our ski areas.”
Fortunately, however, most ski areas have snowmaking systems “which make a huge difference in our ability to get open and also to bounce back after we have these kinds of warming events,” she said.
Dan Gould, the executive director of the Tilton-based New Hampshire Snowmobile Association, said this season is off to the same start as last season in that “we had a storm that buried” the central and southern parts of the state followed by no snow until “the very first week of February.”
“We’re hoping for better than last year,” he said, noting that riders are ready to hit the state’s 7,000 miles of trails.
Whaleback was closed on Jan. 1 until conditions permitted snow to be made or the area received snowfall.
Whaleback opened the season “top to bottom” on Dec. 28 — a “rare” accomplishment, according to Hunt.
“We had an awesome first week, but then we saw the weather getting worse,” he said. Temperatures spiked, and rain followed last weekend.
The stockpiles of snow that Whaleback had placed atop the mountain for such contingencies were “diminished quickly,” he said, leading to bald spots at the summit.
Conditions permitting, the goal is to make snow as soon as possible and to reopen next week, Hunt said. The ski area is closed Mondays.
As a nonprofit, “we operate at a loss,” said Hunt, which means that being closed for any length of time is significant because “the bills still come.”
“If this (closure) happened in late January, it’d be worse. We can bounce back because there’s still a long season ahead of us and we’re optimistic because of that.”
Weather changes
“The weather affects us every year — the season is shorter or longer — but no one predicted that we would have 55 degrees on New Year’s Eve,” Whaleback’s Hunt said. “But as soon as the temperatures drop, our team is ready to make snow.”
Those lower temperatures are just around the corner, said Eric Hoffman, PhD, a meteorology professor at Plymouth State University. Friday’s forecast called for snow.
The question of whether rapidly fluctuating winter weather is symptomatic of the “new normal or abnormal,” is something that scientists are trying to figure out, said Hoffman, whose expertise is weather systems, not climate change. He said scientists are trying to determine how much climate change is responsible for those fluctuations.
“Every year, we have weather that is variable,” from day to day and week to week and so on, he said, but, “The key is the variability if superimposed on a changing climate.”
Eric Kelsey, a fellow meteorology professor at PSU, has taken to describing winter as Swiss cheese with warm holes in it, Hoffman said.
For the last days of December and the first days of January, New Hampshire has witnessed “a big Swiss cheese hole” of warm weather and rain, Hoffman said, with an accompanying loss of snowmelt.
In the next 6-10 days, “We’ll have cooler weather,” in the Northeast, said Hoffman, but unlike the Pacific Northwest, “it doesn’t look particularly stormy.”
Waiting game
Gould, of the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association, said snowmobilers are confident the winter weather will return.
“New snowmobiles are pretty much sold out and you’ll be hard pressed to find some. Some people who ordered last spring have still not received shipment of their new snowmobile and the used market is extremely hot also. Everyone’s convinced that it’s going to be a good winter once the cold weather returns.”
Gould said winters have begun earlier and, with the exception of the winter of 2021-22, have extended well into March. Prime snowmobiling takes place in the Granite State in January and February, he said, “and I don’t think anyone gets too antsy until late January.”
There had been “a few people riding in the high elevations” this season, but the recent warm spell “has probably brought that to an end, but we’re hoping for, at the very least, another great February and March,” said Gould. “The snow will come,” he summed up. “We just have to be patient.”
Business impact
Keeler, president of Ski New Hampshire, said snowmaking capability doesn’t extend to cross-country resorts, she conceded, nor to other activities like ice fishing, pond hockey, and snowmobiling.
Last year, poor conditions caused the cancellation of the New England Pond Hockey Classic on Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee and the shortening by a day of the Lakes Region Sled Dog Derby in Laconia; the 2022 Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, whose headquarters are on Meredith Bay, went on as scheduled.
All three events are slated to return in 2023.
Keeler said even if the 2022-23 ski season returns to normalcy, resorts in New Hampshire may have to contend with what she called the “backyard effect.”
“If people see the snow melting away in their yards or communities, or only ever see rain for winter precipitation, they aren’t necessarily thinking that there is skiing available in the mountains. It may just not even factor into their activity planning at all,” she said.
Overall, the ski industry is working to reduce its carbon footprint, and thus the effects of climate change, but while some resorts in New Hampshire want to add renewable energy sources, mainly solar, the state “doesn’t have good policies or incentives for our ski areas to make those investments right now,” said Keeler.
Scott Halvorson, of the Nansen Ski Club, which provides groomed Nordic ski and snowshoe trails at Milan Hill State Park and is also working with the State to restore “The Big Nansen” ski jump, said that as of Wednesday, all events scheduled at the Big Nansen for later this month are on.
There’s still more than three weeks before the first event on Jan. 28, he said, “So we have time to hopefully be blessed with natural snowfall.”
“But even with or without snowfall we will be making snow although it is an arduous process for us as the nearest water source is the Androscoggin River which requires the use of 1,800-feet of borrowed fire hose. We did this last year so we’ve had practice.”