People take pictures as Hurricane Lee causes seafoam in Lawrencetown Beach, Nova Scotia, Canada, September 16, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Paige Boyes/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

LIVERPOOL, Nova Scotia -- The Lee storm system made landfall in a far western part of Canada's Nova Scotia province on Saturday, packing hurricane-force winds that knocked out power lines and downed trees.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest update that Lee made landfall on Long Island, a small island southwest of Halifax, with estimated maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.