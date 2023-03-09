La Niña has ended and ENSO-neutral conditions are expected to continue through the Northern Hemisphere spring and early summer 2023, a government weather forecaster said on Thursday, with El Niño possibly forming during summer 2023 and persisting through the fall.

“The forecaster consensus favors ENSO-neutral through summer 2023, with elevated chances of El Niño developing afterwards,” the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center said.