Rain
A man uses his umbrella as the rain starts on Elm Street in Manchester last month. There hasn’t been a lot of rain this summer, leading to drought conditions all over the state.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Last week brought severe drought in southern New Hampshire, a week of temperatures near or above 90 degrees, and a violent storm to Hollis.

The heat and uncomfortable humidity have not set any records, but many areas of the state are feeling the heat.

Hot weather
Zyon Maxwell of Mont Vernon leaps into the Piscataquog River while cooling off in Friday’s hot weather in Manchester. Extreme heat is expected this weekend.