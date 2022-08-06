Last week brought severe drought in southern New Hampshire, a week of temperatures near or above 90 degrees, and a violent storm to Hollis.
The heat and uncomfortable humidity have not set any records, but many areas of the state are feeling the heat.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Derek Schroeter said Manchester and Concord have had highs in the 90s every day since Aug. 2. The weather service recorded a high of 99 degrees in Manchester on Thursday, one of the hottest days of the last decade.
Concord has not hit 100 degrees since 2011, Schroeter said. The highest temperature recorded in the capitol city, the place where the National Weather Service’s records are the most comprehensive, was 102 degrees on July 3, 1966 and July 4, 1911.
Much of New Hampshire is on track for another 90-degree day Sunday.
Forecasters expected high humidity, he said, and though high temperatures will not be as high as they were Thursday, the weather service has issued a heat advisory for most of New Hampshire.
Londonderry Town Manager Michael Malaguti said he has noticed more hot days this summer.
He measures the heat not just by feeling, but counts the number of days the town has to open cooling centers for residents who don’t have air conditioning, or can’t afford to turn it on during heat advisories. The town has opened the library and police station as cooling centers for two weeks already this summer.
Worsening drought in southern New Hampshire has led several Massachusetts-border towns and cities to look carefully at their water usage.
Londonderry is one of 34 municipalities in New Hampshire with restrictions on how often residents can water their lawns — just every other day, and not during the daytime hours. Londonderry only adopted a water-restriction ordinance in 2020, Malaguti said, with the idea that the town would need to have the ability to regulate water use if conditions ever get really dire.
Londonderry is one of the towns now experiencing “severe drought” conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. All but a northern sliver of the state is dry, with the worst of the drought forming a band along the southern and eastern edges of the state, wrapping from Rindge to Rochester.
Pelham is another town with water restrictions in place this summer, though Selectman Kevin Cote stressed that the town’s watering guidelines are voluntary for now.
Cote, who works as an arborist when he’s not serving the town, said he’s trying to do his part by watering his grass a lot less this year.
“My lawn looks like the beach,” he laughed. “It drives my wife crazy!”
Most people are trying to cut down on watering, Cote said.
In Londonderry, Malaguti said residents are not exactly happy about the restrictions, but most seem to understand the importance of protecting the water supply.
“For the most part, people recognize that water supply is a big issue in southern New Hampshire, and are happy to do their part,” he said.
Drought and heat like New Hampshire has seen recently aren’t just rough on lawns.
Severe drought can impact air and groundwater quality, and makes trees more susceptible to insects, according to the drought monitor.
And humans, particularly the elderly and children, can get sick when they get too hot.
Deborah Gerson, a Catholic Medical Center pathologist active with New Hampshire Healthcare Workers for Climate Action, said during a small news conference in Manchester on Friday that one New Hampshire study has shown an increase in emergency room visits when the temperature surpasses 95 degrees — like it did a few days this week.
Climate change will mean that global temperatures are getting warmer on average every year, but Plymouth State University professor of meteorology Lourdes Avila noted the changing climate will not necessarily equate to superheated summers every single year. The latest heat wave cannot necessarily be attributed to climate change.
Avila said climate change has so far warmed New Hampshire’s winters more than the state’s summers.
That’s might sound like good news for people, said Gerson, but it’s really good news for ticks. She said she is concerned a longer tick season in the years ahead will mean more Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.