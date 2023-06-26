Auburn kayaker
Out ahead of the afternoon’s torrential rains, a lone kayaker heads into the fog on Sucker Brook in Auburn on Monday.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Daniel Hicks, owner of Sunnycrest Farm in Londonderry, has seen his share of weird weather, including conditions that defy both reason and the season, and this year ranks right up there.

“The month of June has been horrible, and May wasn’t good. We’ve had frosts and up and down weather before, but not so consistently cloudy and rainy like this, which slows the growing season,” said the fruit and vegetable farmer.

Alexandria flooding
Heavy equipment works Monday afternoon to repair Plumer Hill Road in Alexandria, which was damaged by heavy rains earlier in the day.
Bristol washout
Truckloads of fill material were being trucked in Monday afternoon to repair the washed-out shoulder of Bristol Hill Road in Bristol.
Feeding the goats
Cheryl Light, who drives from Florida every year to spend summer in New Hampshire, feeds the goats with her granddaughter Tenley Hunt of Hooksett at Sunnycrest Farm in Londonderry last week.
Briistol flood repairs

Piles of fill are ready to be moved into place Monday afternoon to repair the washed-out shoulder of Bristol Hill Road in Bristol.