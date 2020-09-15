Smoke from the raging wildfires on the West Coast has filtered into the skies over New Hampshire, creating a haze that dimmed Tuesday’s sunshine and was enough to keep temperatures cooler than expected.
Skies were generally cloud-free, but it was hard to tell with the plumes of smoke that got caught up in the jet stream and traveled 3,000 miles to reach New England and other parts of the Northeast.
“What’s happening is the wildfires out West are bad enough that the smoke is being projected high enough into the atmosphere. The jet stream winds aloft are strong enough to blow the smoke into New England,” said Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
The smoke was noticeable on Monday and lingered on Tuesday. Tubbs said it could hang around until Thursday, when a cold front is expected to arrive and possibly clear it out.
But with the deadly western fires still burning, Tubbs said New England’s skies could continue to be affected to some degree in the days ahead. The smoke will likely only disappear when the weather pattern changes or the fires are brought under control, he said.
The last time smoke made its way to New England was last year, when wildfires scorched thousands of acres in Alberta and Saskatchewan in western Canada
It’s not uncommon to see smoke here from wildfires so far away, but Tubbs said it’s also not a regular occurrence.
“It’s definitely not something that happens every year,” he said.
Because some of the sun’s shortwave radiation was unable to reach the surface through the smoke, Tubbs said it created a cooling effect that lowered temperatures during the day a degree or two.
The smoke wasn’t expected to create any air quality issues in New Hampshire.
While the smoke caught their attention, forecasters are also keeping an eye on the surf along the Seacoast.
High astronomical tides are expected through the week, which the weather service said could result in high surf, dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, some localized beach erosion, and isolated areas of splash-over during high tide.