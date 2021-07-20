After weeks of clouds and rain in southern New Hampshire, the sun made an appearance on Tuesday, but it was dimmed by smoke from raging wildfires in the western United States and Canada.
The smoke moved in Monday night, shrouding the sky, lowering air temperatures, and prompting the state to issue a smoke advisory through Wednesday morning due to potential impacts on respiratory health.
“From what we can see, it’s a culmination of smoke from the fires across the West and also the fires in central Canada, far western Ontario and Manitoba. It’s riding along the jet stream in the mid- to upper-level winds toward our area,” said Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Clair said the smoke reached the ground and some people reported that it was strong enough that they could smell it.
“Impact-wise, it’s making it a little cooler and less sunny and reducing visibility by a little bit,” Clair said.
In a statewide advisory Tuesday afternoon, the state Department of Environmental Services said concentrations of fine particle air pollution from the smoke may reach unhealthy levels that could cause respiratory health effects for sensitive individuals, including children, older adults and those with heart or lung disease.
Officials said a combination of winds pushing smoke out of the area on Wednesday and showers and thunderstorms could help improve the air quality.
The smoky haze surprised many people Tuesday.
Kirk Pomeroy of Mont Vernon saw what appeared to be overcast skies and didn’t realize that it was from smoke.
“I didn’t really notice it because it’s been so rainy. The weather has been kind of crazy,” he said.
T.J. Pelletier and Maureen Decora, both of Exeter, noticed the haze while visiting the coast, but said they had no idea that it was from wildfires.
“You can smell it a little bit. We just went to the ocean and figured (the haze) was from the heat on the water,” Pelletier said.
Concord resident Sara Morin immediately thought of the smog she encountered during a visit to Hollywood, Calif.
“It feels like I’m in California,” she said while visiting downtown Exeter Tuesday afternoon.
According to Clair, Concord is on track to have its rainiest July on record. The record for most rainfall in July is 10.29 inches in 1915; the city has already received 10.23 inches so far this month.