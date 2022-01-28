High winds and fast-falling snow on Saturday will mean low visibility around New Hampshire, and forecasters warn people to stay home as much as possible as they predict near-whiteout conditions.
The snowstorm the Northeast has been bracing for all week is set to start creeping across New Hampshire in the early-morning hours Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow was expected to start falling around 2 a.m.
If you need to run errands, said Meteorologist Sarah Thunberg of the National Weather Service, "earlier is better."
After noon, snow is going to start falling faster, she said -- coming down at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour through most of Saturday afternoon.
Much of New Hampshire will see a foot of snow, with up to 18 inches possible along the coast.
Higher winds -- 25 to 30 miles per hour north of the White Mountains, and up to 50 miles per hour along the coast -- will mean very low visibility as all that snow is falling.
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for coastal Rockingham County, and a winter storm warning for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire Hillsborough, Merrimack and Strafford Counties, with Coos, Grafton and Sullivan Counties under a winter weather advisory.
Electric companies have said they are sending extra crews to the region to be ready to repair power lines.
The north and west of the state will see less snow, with just 4-6 inches expected in Coos County and in the Connecticut River Valley.
Thunberg warned of whiteout or near-whiteout conditions through the afternoon across much of the state.
By about 9 p.m., she said, the snow will be starting to taper off -- and municipal snowplows will be getting to work.
Cities and towns across New Hampshire have declared snow emergencies for Saturday night.
In Manchester, cars will have to be off city streets by 10 p.m. Saturday, or risk towing.
For city residents without off-street parking, the city has opened three lots for cars until 6 a.m. -- the Victory Parking Garage downtown, the Pearl Street Parking Lot Chestnut Street between Orange and Pearl Streets just north of downtown, and the parking lot at the West Side Ice Arena.