SHELBURNE -- A wildfire north and east of Mount Hayes has burned 45 acres as of Wednesday.
John Neely, the fire-management officer in the White Mountain National Forest, and Alan Smith of the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands said 28 firefighters from local, state and federal agencies on Tuesday fought what has become known as the Centennial Fire.
In a news release on Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service said, "The incident has progressed outside of the White Mountain National Forest and is being managed under Unified Command with both USFS and State of NH Forest and Lands personnel. ... There are no major threats to life or property at this time. A person of interest has been identified and interviewed by USFS law enforcement personnel. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it may have been due to a warming fire that accidently escaped."
“It’s very dry, and typically, this time of year we get human-caused fires,” said Neely, while Smith pointed out that in the summer, lightning is also a major fire starter.
Reported around 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Centennial Fire is not unique to the Androscoggin River Valley, said Neely, who noted that in recent years there have been wildfires in neighboring Gorham and in the Gorham/Berlin area.
Neely said the Centennial Fire on Monday was “running, torching and crowning” on the south face of Mount Hayes, but by Tuesday had traveled northeast and dropped into a “bowl” which made it invisible to passers-by on Route 2.
Firefighters on Tuesday hiked up that south face, carrying chain saws and hand tools with which to make the 18-inch-wide fire line around the blaze, said Neely. He explained that given the paucity of water on the mountain, few firefighters carried water packs up because they could not refill them.
The fire was 20% contained on Monday, he said, while on Tuesday firefighters made sure the initial fire line held, while also expanding it, working to complete the final 2,000 feet.
But the hope, said Neely, was that before firefighters got off the scene Tuesday they would have completed a fire-line encirclement that will eventually starve the fire of its fuel source.
With the fire line in place, and with careful monitoring, the fire would be allowed to “burn itself out,” said Neely.
“It’s hard terrain to work in,” said Smith, who has fought wildland fires for more than 30 years.
Wildland fires happen every spring throughout New Hampshire, Smith said, “but it seems there’s more of them.”
The U.S. Forest Service announced at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday "to provide for public safety, the Appalachian Trail Corridor is closed to the junction from the Lead Mine State Forest to the Junction of the Centennial Trail, and the Mahoosuc Trail. This closure will remain in effect until it is rescinded."