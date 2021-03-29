Wind gusts of up to 50 mph has knocked out power to thousands across the Granite State.
A wind advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect until 5 p.m. with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of up to 55 mph in portions of central and southern New Hampshire.
As of noon, the follow outages were reported:
Eversource: 22,609
Liberty: 557
New Hampshire Electric Co-op: 11,847
Unitil: 2,187
The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, according the weather service.
"Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the advisory reads.
Drivers are reminded to use extra caution while driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle and secure outdoor objects.