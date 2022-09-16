On top of New England’s highest summit, winter has already arrived. But from a meteorologist’s perspective, that is not very surprising.

Mount Washington — at 6,288 feet, the tallest point anywhere northeast of North Carolina — iced over Thursday morning. While temperatures in other parts of New England dipped slowly into the cool dryness of early fall, photos shared by the Mount Washington Observatory from the summit showed thick ice crystals coating the sign marking the mountain’s pinnacle.