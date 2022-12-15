storm prep
Buy Now

Ahead of Friday’s forecasted storm, Shyana Sanborn (foreground) and Thanh-Thanh Nguyen fill five-gallon buckets with sand at the public works yard on Lincoln Street in Manchester Thursday. Up to three buckets of free sand is available to city residents.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The first significant storm of the winter season is expected to last through Saturday, bringing more than a foot of snow in the North Country, but mostly rain along the coast.

Manchester and Nashua are expected to only get a small amount of snow — between a half inch and an inch — during the slow moving nor’easter, according to the National Weather Service.