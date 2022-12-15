Ahead of Friday’s forecasted storm, Shyana Sanborn (foreground) and Thanh-Thanh Nguyen fill five-gallon buckets with sand at the public works yard on Lincoln Street in Manchester Thursday. Up to three buckets of free sand is available to city residents.
Ahead of tomorrow’s forecasted storm, Shyana Sanborn of Manchester loads a 5-gallon bucket of sand into her SUV at the public works yard on Lincoln Street in Manchester. Also pictured is Roberton Granados. Up to three buckets of free sand is available to city residents.
The map of the first significant winter storm as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
The first significant storm of the winter season is expected to last through Saturday, bringing more than a foot of snow in the North Country, but mostly rain along the coast.
Manchester and Nashua are expected to only get a small amount of snow — between a half inch and an inch — during the slow moving nor’easter, according to the National Weather Service.
“New Hampshire is on track for the first big winter storm of the season,” said meteorologist Jerry Combs.
Precipitation was set to start Thursday night and wind down throughout the day on Saturday.
“It is going to be primarily snow, especially the further you get away from the coast,” Combs said. “Manchester is right on that transition line. The closer you get to the coast it is going to be mostly a rain event. Temperatures just look a little too warm as we get back toward the coast.”
Snow is expected further inland and up north away from the coast.
Mount Washington and other peaks in the presidential range could see upwards of 20 inches of snow.
The widespread amount of snow is expected to be between 4 to 12 inches of snow in elevations above 1,000 feet. Heavy, wet snow is possible on the line between rain and snow, including Concord.
A winter storm warning has been issued for much of the state until 7 p.m. Saturday. A winter advisory has been issued for Hillsborough and Rockingham counties.
“Periods of moderate snow and low visibility will be the biggest hazards,” the warning reads.
In southern New Hampshire, “the snow will be heavy and wet and may cause down tree limbs and scattered power outages.”
Eversource says it’s ready for “whatever the storm may bring” and prepositioning crews and equipment across the state.
“As with any potential hazardous weather approaching our state, we’ve been following multiple forecasts and models this week — keeping a particularly close eye on the potential snow-rain line because of the damage that heavy, wet snow can cause to trees and the electric system,” Eversource President of New Hampshire Operations Doug Foley said in a statement.
Roads could be slick.
“It is going to make for difficult travel,” Combs said. “If you don’t have to go out, stay home if you can. If you do have to go out, make sure to carry some supplies in your car just in case you get stranded.”