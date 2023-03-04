US-NEWS-LIVE-UPDATES-HISTORICAL-WINDSTORM-BLOWS-1-LX.jpg

Strong storms and high winds downed trees and power lines throughout Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday.

 Silas Walker/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER

Storms have knocked out power for more than 1 million Americans and caused at least 10 deaths, after heavy winds and possible tornadoes pummeled Kentucky, Michigan, and other parts of the South and Midwest.

The severe spell of weather disrupted daily life from Dallas to Detroit, leaving downed trees and power lines in its wake. The system is now moving east, where it threatens to dump more than a foot of snow this weekend over parts of New England and the Northeast.