Two of those hospitalized after an apparent lightning strike Thursday evening in Lafayette Square, just north of the White House, have died, a Washington, D.C., police spokesman said Friday.

Four people - two men and two women - were critically hurt in the strike just before 7 p.m. in the center of the park, in a grove of trees about 100 feet southeast of the statue of Andrew Jackson, fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said at a news briefing Thursday night. The U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Park Police rendered aid to the victims, assistance that fire officials credited with all the victims' initial survival.