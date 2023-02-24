FILE PHOTO: A man skates on the Rideau Canal Skateway, the world's largest skating rink, during a period of subzero Arctic weather in Ottawa

A man skates on the Rideau Canal Skateway, the world's largest skating rink, in Ottawa, Canada, Jan. 14, 2022.

 PATRICK DOYLE/REUTERS

Canada's renowned Rideau Canal Skateway, the world's largest natural ice skating rink, will not open this season for the first time due to a lack of ice, its operator said on Friday, blaming the closure on climate change.

The 4.9-mile Rideau Canal Skateway, first opened over 50 years ago, is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Canada's capital city Ottawa that is a top attraction for skating enthusiasts seeking outdoor thrills during Canada's usually biting cold winters.