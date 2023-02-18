Gaea and Mia
Gaea Curry, foreground, and Mia Farnsworth work on their sanding technique at Girls at Work.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The sign on the workshop wall hammers it home: “Never forget how wildly capable you are.”

In a collage of photos, 8- and 9-year-old girls in orange work boots are holding power tools and smiling. “Together they built a life they loved,” the message in the middle says.

A look inside
The well-equipped workshop at Girls at Work in the Manchester Millyard.
Channeling Rosie the Riveter
Friends Samantha Grenier of Goffstown, a sophomore, and Kaylee Richard of Manchester, a junior, have been involved in Girls at Work for years and now teach younger girls in the program.
Fabiola sanding
Fabiola Riveria practices her sanding technique at Girls at Work in Manchester..
Preparing to teach
Samantha Grenier, 16, of Goffstown prepares to teach a woodshop class at Girls at Work in Manchester.
Inaugural box
A Girls at Work box, one of many made for Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to celebrate her inauguration in 2019. The girls stood on the boxes and crates during the inauguration, the mayor said at the time.
Kaylee Richard with wooden shelf
Kaylee Richard, 16, of Manchester shows off a wall shelf that girls can make in the Girls at Work program.
Mia and Aidan
Mia Farnsworth works on a project with AmeriCorps’ Aidan Brown of Luray, Va., at Girls at Work in Manchester on Feb. 2.