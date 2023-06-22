Thirty-one people were killed in an explosion at a barbecue restaurant in Yinchuan, the capital of China's northern Ningxia region, state media reported Thursday morning.
The blast, the result of a gas leak at Fuyang Barbecue, a popular restaurant on a busy street, happened about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
Seven people were injured, one critically, local authorities said.
Photos from the scene show the front of the restaurant mangled and debris on the ground while emergency services brought people out of the building.
In the wake of the explosion, Yinchuan city government has ordered the city's BBQ restaurants and night markets to suspend operation, according to local media.
According to a fire department inquiry, two employees reported smelling gas about an hour before the explosion, noticed that a gas tank's valve was broken and sent for a replacement. The explosion occurred while the valve was being replaced, Xinhua reported.
It took firefighters about 40 minutes to extinguish the resulting blaze, according to the news agency.
Neighbors told local media that the restaurant, which had karaoke rooms and was known for its lamb barbecued on willow-branch skewers, was probably at peak occupancy at the time of the incident, the night before the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
Local media reported that a woman at the scene saw two waiters stumble out of the restaurant after the explosion, one of whom collapsed immediately.
The provincial authorities have detained nine people, including the restaurant's manager and several staff members, and the establishment's assets have been frozen, Xinhua reported.
Sixty-four neighboring households have been temporarily settled at a nearby hotel as a result of the explosion, state media reported.
A national analysis of gas-related accidents in 2022 found that 45 people died and 294 people were injured in the course of 450 liquid propane gas leak accidents, according to a report by the China City Gas Association.
The explosion in Yinchuan prompted people on social media to wonder whether it would put a damper on a recent trend of dining at barbecue restaurants that has swept the country, or prompt government oversight of barbecue venues.
China's leader Xi Jinping called for all efforts to be made to treat the wounded and strengthen safety oversight in the area of the explosion, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday morning.
The Washington Post's Pei-Lin Wu, Vic Chiang and Lyric Li contributed to this report.