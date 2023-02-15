At least 39 people were killed early Wednesday when a bus carrying 66 migrants from the Darien Gap went off a cliff in Panama, local authorities said. The crash underscored the perils of the increasingly common journey through Central America toward the United States.

The bus was transporting the migrants to a shelter in Chiriquí, a province in western Panama bordering Costa Rica, around 4:40 a.m. when the driver missed the entrance to the shelter, turned around and lost control of the vehicle, said Samira Gozaine, Panama's migration director.