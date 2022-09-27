Francois Legault, Quebec's premier

Francois Legault, Quebec's premier, speaks during a summit hosted by Quebec’s association of municipal governments in Montreal onSept. 16, 2022.  

 Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, on the verge of a decisive re-election victory, will begin his second term with a major challenge: how to deliver a multibillion-dollar project that many voters don't want and that his government doesn't intend to pay for entirely on its own.

Legault's party, the Coalition Avenir Quebec, has a huge lead in polls over a divided opposition with less than a week until the Oct. 3 election and the premier looks set to return to power with a strengthened hand. Among his most expensive promises is a C$6.5 billion ($4.7 billion) tunnel underneath the St. Lawrence River in Quebec City, the capital of Canada's second-largest province.