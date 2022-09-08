Queen Elizabeth, King Charles

Queen Elizabeth arrives at the State Opening of Parliament with Charles, Prince of Wales, in London on Oct. 14, 2019. As his mother’s health declined in recent years, Charles assumed more of the monarch’s public duties.

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth

 REUTERS/Toby Melville/File

LONDON — With the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Thursday, Prince Charles has finally become king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms, ending a wait of more than 70 years — the longest by an heir in British history.

The role will be daunting. His late mother was overwhelmingly popular and respected, but she leaves a royal family that has seen reputations tarnished and relationships strained, including over lingering allegations of racism against Buckingham Palace officials.