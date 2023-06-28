Lawyer Yassine Bouzou talks to journalist following 17-year-old shot dead in Paris suburb

PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called the shooting death of a 17-year-old by police during a traffic stop near Paris "inexcusable" in a rare criticism of law-enforcement hours after the incident triggered unrest.

A police officer is being investigated for voluntary homicide for shooting the youth, who was of North African origin. Prosecutors say he failed to comply with an order to stop his car early on Monday.