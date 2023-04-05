French President Macron on state visit to China

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech as he meets the French community in Beijing, China, April 5, 2023. 

 GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS

BEIJING - French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe must resist eroding trade and diplomatic ties with China as he arrived for a state visit on Wednesday, seeking to refute any sense there was an "inescapable spiral" of tension between Beijing and the West.

Shortly after touching down ahead of EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is joining him on the three-day trip, Macron said maintaining dialog with China was key given its close relations with Russia, which is waging a war in Ukraine.