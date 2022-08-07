Residents queue for water before curfew in Mykolaiv

Residents queue for water before curfew in Mykolaiv, Ukraine August 5, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a video on social media by Reuters on August 6, 2022. 

The head of Amnesty International in Ukraine said she was quitting her job after the human-rights organization issued a report that criticized Ukraine's military, sparking backlash among Ukrainian officials who said it was unfairly blaming the victim in Russia's war.

Oksana Pokalchuk, who had led the organization's efforts in Ukraine, said in a Facebook post announcing her resignation that it was "another loss that the war has cost me."