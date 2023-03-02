Trains collide near Larissa

A crane lifts parts of a destroyed carriage Thursday as rescuers operate on the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece.

 REUTERS

LARISSA, Greece — Anger and sorrow grew in Greece on Thursday over a devastating train crash that killed dozens of passengers along with crew members near the central city of Larissa in the country’s worst rail disaster.

Carriages were thrown off the tracks, crushed and engulfed in flames when a high-speed passenger train with more than 350 people on board collided head-on with a freight train on Tuesday. They were on the same track.