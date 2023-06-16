Heidi Starr's 9-year-old daughter last week was moments away from making the shot-put throws that would determine whether she advanced to the next level of competition. Then, a 67-year-old man took to the field and stood at the top of the throwing circle, stopping the elementary school track-and-field event in British Columbia, Starr said.

The man accused the 9-year-old of being a boy or transgender and demanded Starr, 47, provide a birth certificate proving her daughter was a girl, she told The Washington Post, adding that the man's wife called her and her ex-wife - the girl's other mother - "genital mutilators."