Smoke rises from Cameron Bluffs wildfire on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, earlier in June in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

 BC Wildfire Service via Facebook/via REUTERS

BRITISH COLUMBIA — Canada is wrestling with its worst-ever start to wildfire season, but recruiting firefighters is becoming increasingly difficult due to tight labor markets and the tough nature of the job, provincial officials say.

Limited resources could threaten Canada’s ability to douse fires, which are expected to get bigger and fiercer in future as a result of fossil fuel-driven climate change, risking more damage to communities and disrupting the country’s oil and gas, mining and lumber industries. A Reuters survey of all 13 provinces and territories showed Canada employs around 5,500 wildland firefighters, not including the Yukon, which did not respond to requests for information.