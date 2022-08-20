Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group seizes control of a hotel in Mogadishu

A view Saturday shows the ruins of a section of Hotel Hayat in Mogadishu, Somalia, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group militant attack on Friday.

 REUTERS

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least 12 people were killed when al Qaeda-linked militants attacked a hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, seizing hostages who authorities were still battling to free 24 hours later, an intelligence officer said on Saturday.

The attackers blasted their way into the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening with two car bombs before opening fire. Somalia’s al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility.