A boat carrying Haitian migrants bound for the United States capsized off the coast of the Bahamas early Sunday, leaving at least 17 people dead, the Bahamian prime minister said.

Bahamian police and defense forces responded to reports of a "boating incident" shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, Prime Minister Philip Davis said at a news conference with health and safety officials. "Rescue teams recovered 17 - sadly - 17 bodies from the water," he said, adding that 25 people were rescued.