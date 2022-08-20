Bus accident in southern Turkey

Rescue and emergency responders work at the scene after a bus crash on the highway between Gaziantep and Nizip, Turkey August 20, 2022. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TURKEY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN TURKEY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

 IHLAS NEWS AGENCY

ISTANBUL — At least 32 people were killed in southeast Turkey on Saturday when vehicles crashed into first respondents who were attending earlier accidents, authorities said.

Sixteen people including emergency workers and journalists died when a bus crashed into an earlier accident site, regional governor Davut Gul from southeastern province of Gaziantep said. Another 20 people were wounded and received treatment.