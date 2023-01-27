Anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp

The second gentleman of U.S. Douglas Emhoff, Holocaust survivors and their relatives take part in the 78th anniversary of liberation of Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Oswiecim, Poland January 27, 2023.

 Jakub Porzycki/AGENCJA WYBORCZA/VIA REUTERS

WARSAW - The director of the Auschwitz Memorial on Friday compared the deaths of people in Ukraine to the suffering in World War Two during commemorations marking the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp by Soviet troops.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial preserves the Auschwitz death camp set up on Polish soil by Nazi Germany during World War Two. More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, perished in gas chambers at the camp or from starvation, cold and disease.

Holocaust survivor Zdzislawa Wlodarczyk takes part in the 78th anniversary of liberation of Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Oswiecim, Poland January 27, 2023.  