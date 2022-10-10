SALT CONFERENCE

Ben Bernanke MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by David Paul Morris

 David Paul Morris

Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben S. Bernanke and two U.S.-based colleagues won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics for their research into banking and financial crises.

Douglas Diamond, Philip Dybvig and the one-time central banker will share the 10-million-kronor ($885,000) award, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced in Stockholm on Monday.