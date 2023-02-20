U.S. President Biden visits Kyiv

KYIV - U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, promising President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, in a strong show of support ahead of the war's one-year anniversary.

Sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as he was there, though there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.