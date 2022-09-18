Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth

President Joe Biden accompanied by the First Lady Jill Biden signs a book of condolence Sunday at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

 jonathan hordle/POOL via reuters

LONDON — President Joe Biden on Sunday paid emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth on the eve of her state funeral, saying Britain and the world had been lucky to have such a dignified and dedicated servant on the throne for 70 years.

Biden, among scores of dignitaries and royals from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas who have arrived in London for Monday’s funeral, said the queen’s death at 96 years of age had left a giant hole on the global stage.