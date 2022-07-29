A screen displays images of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, while broadcasting news about their recent call at a shopping mall in Hong Kong

A screen displays images of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, while broadcasting news about their recent call at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, July 29, 2022.

 TYRONE SIU/REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping told aides to plan an in-person meeting during a Thursday call, a U.S. official said, as both leaders staked out their positions in a simmering dispute over Taiwan.

If confirmed, it would be their first face-to-face exchange since Biden became president, and a sign that Xi plans to return to in-person diplomacy after not leaving China for more than two years due to COVID controls. The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement didn't mention any such meeting, saying only that the two men agreed to keep up communications.