U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a landmine sniffer dog, Jack Russell Terrier Patron during his visit to the children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine September 8, 2022.  Patron has become famous on YouTube, Reddit and other social media platforms.

 POOL/VIA REUTERS

KYIV, Ukraine - Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged additional U.S. support for Ukraine during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday, as the Biden administration seeks to help Ukraine's military recapture territory now occupied by Russian invaders.

Blinken, making his second visit to the Ukrainian capital since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February, met with senior Ukrainian officials in central Kyiv following an overnight train trip from Poland.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks with Marina, 6, from the Kherson region, during his visit to the children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine September 8, 2022. 