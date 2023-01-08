Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia

Security forces operate as supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside Brazil’s National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

 ADRIANO MACHADO

BRASILIA Thousands of radical backers of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro breached and vandalized the presidential office building, congress and the Supreme Court on Sunday, and sought to enter other halls of power, in scenes that evoked the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Images on Globo TV showed protestors roaming the halls and standing near smashed glass cases in the Planalto Palace, the office of the president.