Boris Johnson was forced to scrap his plan to rip up standards rules for members of Parliament, following an intense backlash -- including from his own side -- over his intervention to halt the suspension of a prominent member of his Conservative Party.
Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg confirmed the U-turn in Parliament on Thursday, telling MPs it is clear Johnson's plan could not proceed without the cooperation of opposition parties, who boycotted the move. Ministers will look at other ways to "achieve improvements" to rules on standards, he said.
The climbdown comes after a slew of front-page headlines including in Tory-leaning newspapers slammed the decision to try to overhaul Parliament rules rather than accept the suspension of former Tory minister Owen Paterson, who was found guilty of paid lobbying on behalf of two companies.
Johnson's government narrowly won the vote on Paterson's case on Wednesday, which instead of confirming his recommended 30-day suspension, was amended by Tories to set up a rival standards committee to reconsider the Parliament committee's original decision.
But the result, which saw 13 Tories vote against the government and many more abstain, risks undermining Johnson's authority and the government moved fast to reverse the plan.
Conservative MPs faced a backlash from voters in their districts, including Peter Bone, who said his offices had been ransacked.
Opposition politicians yelled "shame" at the government benches as the result was read out. Both Labour and the Scottish National Party warned of a return to 1990s "Tory sleaze," British media shorthand for questionable actions ranging from corruption or secretive financial arrangements to sex scandals.
They also said they would boycott the new standards committee.
"I fear last night's debate conflated an individual case with the general concern," Rees-Mogg said. "This link needs to be broken. Therefore I and others will be looking to work on a cross-party basis to achieve improvements in our system for future cases."