LONDON — An elaborate plan is set for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral Monday, when a service will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey before her coffin is buried at Windsor Castle.
The proceedings will begin at 5:44 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Here’s where to watch or listen to the events:
• The Washington Post will stream the funeral and related events beginning Monday at 5:30 a.m. Eastern.
• Major television networks will also air the proceedings. NBC News’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Lester Holt will anchor live coverage starting at 5:30 a.m. Eastern time. ABC’s coverage will begin at 5:30 a.m. Eastern and can also be streamed live on Hulu.
• BBC television coverage will air on several of its channels, led by Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young, Fergal Keane, David Dimbleby and Sophie Raworth.
• Fox News will begin live coverage at 4 a.m. Eastern with anchor Martha MacCallum and hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Piers Morgan reporting from London.
• The app, website and YouTube channel for the British news outlet Sky News will also broadcast the proceedings, beginning at 5 a.m.
• Sirius XM radio will broadcast several outlets’ coverage, including from BBC World Service (Channel 120), CNN (116), Fox News (Channel 114), MSNBC (Channel 118) and NPR (Channel 122). Local member stations will also carry NPR’s coverage.
The queen’s oak coffin, covered in the Royal Standard flag with the Imperial State Crown on top, will be placed on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.