A local resident stands among remains of a house in a yard, hit by a Russian military strike, in Sloviansk

A woman stands among the remains of a house hit by a Russian military strike in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine on Thursday.

 REUTERS

LONDON — Britain on Thursday became the first country to start supplying Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles, which will allow Ukrainian forces to hit Russian troops and supply dumps deep behind the front lines.

Ukraine has been asking for months for long-range missiles, but support provided by Britain and other allies such as the United States has previously been limited to shorter range weapons.