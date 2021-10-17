The British government is considering enhanced security measures for members of Parliament, including sending police protection when they meet with constituents at regular town hall-style events, in the wake of the knife attack that resulted in the death of long-serving lawmaker David Amess.
Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky News on Sunday that the government is considering multiple measures, including asking constituents to pre-book appointments with their elected representatives for public meetings — as the second killing of a British lawmaker in five years sparks a debate over the best way to keep lawmakers safe but accessible to the public.
Patel insisted that the killing — which police declared an act of terrorism possibly linked to Islamist extremism — should not stop lawmakers from engaging openly with constituents.
“This should never, ever break that link between an elected representative and their democratic role, responsibility and duty to the people who elected them,” she said.
“For me and for the government, this is about safeguarding our democracy and enabling our elected representatives to carry on doing what they do, serving the public,” she added. A day earlier, she stood by the tradition of regular face-to-face meetings between lawmakers and constituents known in Britain as “surgeries,” telling journalists from the scene of the attack, “we cannot be cowed by any individual.”
It’s not clear whether one of the government’s main suggestions — to limit attendance at the town halls to those who have preregistered — would be able to prevent incidents of violence. Sky News reported Sunday that the suspect in Amess’s killing booked an appointment to see the lawmaker. (The Cabinet Office and Essex Police referred questions to the Metropolitan Police, which declined to comment.)
Amess, 69, a long-serving Conservative member of Parliament who represented Southend West in Essex, was stabbed to death Friday while meeting with constituents in a local church annex. Authorities arrested a 25-year-old male suspect, whom local media identified as Ali Harbi Ali and described as a British national of Somali origin. He is being held for questioning in London under the Terrorism Act.