SIG SAUER P320 pistol
Buy Now

New Hampshire-based SIG Sauer makes the P320 9mm handgun is shown in this 2017 file photo.

 Union Leader file

TORONTO - The Canadian government is planning to ban the import of handguns into the country, according to a government official, the latest in a series of gun-control measures to be implemented under Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The move, which is to be announced Friday, comes after the government introduced a bill in May that would implement a "national freeze" on buying, importing, selling and transferring handguns - effectively capping the number of such weapons already in the country at the current level, but not banning them outright.