Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would "follow up" on allegations that one of its spies smuggled three British schoolgirls to join Islamic State militants in Syria in 2015.

Shamima Begum was 15 when she boarded a flight from London to Turkey with two other teenage girls, then crossed the Syrian border in a journey that stunned Britain. Her case morphed into one of the most infamous among thousands involving foreign nationals who flocked from around the world to join the Islamic State during its brutal rule over swaths of Syria and Iraq.