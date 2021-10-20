Canada's annual inflation rate hits 4.4% in September, highest since 2003 Reuters Oct 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save OTTAWA - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.4% in September, the highest since February 2003, and up from a year-over-year increase of 4.1% in August, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 4.3% in September.(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Andrew Heavens) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular German Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, who went on the run goes on trial Pandora Papers: Billions hidden beyond reach American missionaries and family members kidnapped in Haiti Nigerian general says leader of Islamic State West Africa is dead British lawmaker stabbed to death as he met voters in church Norway bow-and-arrow attack appears to be 'act of terror' - police Protest disrupts Beijing Games torch-lighting ceremony Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt UK PM Johnson visits church where lawmaker stabbed to death British lawmakers could get police protection when meeting constituents in wake of David Amess killing Request News Coverage