FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Kyiv

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a face-to-face meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 10, 2023.

 UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/VIA REUTERS

OTTAWA  - Canada's annual inflation rate came in at 3.4% in May, its slowest pace in two years, data showed on Tuesday, weakening the case for another hike next month.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected annual inflation to drop to 3.4% from 4.4% in April. Month over month, the consumer price index was up 0.4%, Statistics Canada said, a tick below forecasts for a 0.5% rise