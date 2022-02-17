OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said he had sought emergency powers to end protests that blocked border crossings and central Ottawa because the standoff posed an economic threat that was hurting ties with the United States.
Authorities have promised to clear out hundreds of truckers. The truckers have paralyzed central Ottawa, an act Trudeau had earlier called a threat to democracy.
A video by a CBC reporter showed two buses of police arriving in the central core of Ottawa on Thursday morning, although there was no immediate sign of a move to clear protesters. Police started to erect fencing around some government buildings.
Trudeau invoked the little-used Emergencies Act on Monday, giving his Liberal government a wide range of additional temporary powers.
“The blockades and occupations are illegal. They’re a threat to our economy, the relationship with trading partners, they’re a threat to supply chains and the availability of essential goods like food and medicine,” Trudeau told the House of Commons.
While the demonstrators initially protested against cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truckers and pandemic restrictions, they have made clear their opposition to Trudeau and some say they want to kick him out of office.
“I ain’t going anywhere,” one of the protest organizers, Pat King, said. “I haven’t overstayed my welcome. My taxes paid for me to be here.”
Local residents have pleaded with the protesters to leave and shortly before the interview, a man shouted at King to go home and pushed him before police separated the two men.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have also sent in officers, and public broadcaster Radio-Canada said the province of Quebec was preparing to provide police.
The apparent reinforcements added to an already heavy security presence in the central area, which is not usually so visibly policed.
Police in Ottawa handed out more flyers on Thursday warning truck drivers and others paralyzing downtown that they “will face severe penalties.” Around 400 vehicles are involved, some parked right outside Trudeau’s office.
Bad weather could potentially complicate any policing action. A steady rain fell on Ottawa early on Thursday and Environment Canada said this would later turn to snow, with up to 12 inches expected by Friday morning.
Canadian officials have warned of extremist elements present among demonstrators who they say want to overthrow the government. But Trudeau toned down his rhetoric in remarks to lawmakers on Thursday.
“Canadians continue to have the right to free expression, the right to protest peacefully, but occupying the downtown of our major cities, protesting and blocking border crossings is unacceptable,” he said.
Canada roped in banks to help cut funding to the protesters but the requested speed and broad scope of the measures leaves financial institutions to their own devices in enforcing most of them, industry-watchers said.
The Emergencies Act require banks to freeze accounts linked to the protest without court orders, ask insurers to suspend coverage on vehicles used in blockades, and bring crowdfunding platforms under terror financing oversight.
Regulations released late on Tuesday widened that net, ordering banks, credit societies, investment firms, crowdfunding and donation platforms to stop providing financial services to people suspected of furthering the protests.
The Canadian Bankers Association said all financial institutions “will need to diligently implement the required measures,” adding it would not affect the majority of customers.
Canadian law enforcement has been sharing information with financial institutions, who have already taken action based on it, Deputy Prime Minster and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Thursday.
“The emergency measures we put in place are being used,” she said. “They are having an impact and they will have a growing impact in the days to come.”
But some industry-watchers expressed concerns with, and confusion about, the measures.
“It is framed in a very vague way ... it’s a broad transfer of responsibility from the government to the private sector,” said Marius Zoican, assistant professor of finance at the University of Toronto. “This would not be easy on the banks. They’re caught in between the order and public opinion.”
The rules are framed similarly to existing regulations dealing with sanctioned individuals or entities, said Jacqueline Shinfield, co-lead of the Financial Services Regulatory group at law firm Blake, Cassels & Graydon.
But the challenge lies in the speed with which it comes into effect - essentially immediately - Shinfield said. The lack of clarity around which clients would be subject to the measures and who makes this determination is also a potential hurdle, she said.