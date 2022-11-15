Canadian authorities have arrested a researcher at the country's largest electric utility and charged him with espionage for allegedly trying to obtain trade secrets for China, according to police.

The Hydro-Québec employee, 35-year-old Yuesheng Wang, is set to appear in court Tuesday to face four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized computer use and breach of trust by a public officer, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said after his arrest.