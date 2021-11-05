Hotel guests in towels and bathing suits fled for cover inside two resorts south of Cancún, Mexico, on Thursday after gunmen allegedly from rival drug cartels exchanged fire on the beach.
The attorney general's office for the state of Quintana Roo said in a statement that two men died in a confrontation involving 19 to 20 gang members over drug dealing territory that borders the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancún and the Azul Beach Resort. Another person identified as a hotel guest was hospitalized for a head injury.
The Associated Press reported that 15 attackers arrived by boat in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, wearing ski masks and left the scene on the water. Authorities detained eight suspects with guns, according to the AP.
Mike Sington, who identifies himself on Twitter as a retired executive at NBCUniversal, posted screenshots of text message alerts describing an active shooter at the Hyatt property. Sington shared video of hotel staffers directing him to take shelter in a dark room deep inside the hotel after navigating hallways lined with other guests and workers.
"Guests are telling me they were playing volleyball on the beach, gunman approached firing gun," Sington tweeted. The AP reported that guests at Azul Beach Resort shared similar scenes on social media.
In an emailed statement, Hyatt said that the hotel has ramped up security measures and that authorities gave the go ahead to resume business Thursday evening after they completed investigations.
"As soon as the situation occurred, the hotel team immediately engaged local authorities and took steps in an effort to ensure the safety of guests and colleagues," the statement said.
The shooting in Puerto Morelos comes two weeks after two tourists died and three others were injured in the crossfire of a suspected gang shootout at a restaurant in Tulum, about 65 miles down the coast.
The Caribbean coast of the Yucatán Peninsula is a popular tourist destination and saw a rise coronavirus cases late last year as travelers returned. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Mexico at a Level 3 for high levels of the virus.