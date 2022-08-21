Journalist and political expert Darya Dugina is pictured in a TV studio in Moscow

Journalist and political expert Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian politologist Alexander Dugin, is pictured in the Tsargrad TV studio in Moscow, Russia, in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters on August 21, 2022.

The daughter of Alexander Dugin, a far-right Russian nationalist who helped shape the ideas behind President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, was killed Saturday when the car she was driving exploded near Moscow, according to Russia's main investigative authority.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it was looking into the incident and had opened a criminal murder case.

Russian politologist Alexander Dugin gestures as he addresses the rally "Battle for Donbas" in support of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, in Moscow, Russia October 18, 2014. 
Investigators work at the site of a suspected car bomb attack that killed Darya Dugina, daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, in the Moscow region, Russia August 21, 2022, in this still image taken from video. 
Investigators work at the site of a suspected car bomb attack that killed Darya Dugina, daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, in the Moscow region, Russia August 21, 2022. 