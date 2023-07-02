Carlos Alberto Montaner, a Cuban-born writer and columnist who was jailed as a teenager after Fidel Castro took power in 1959 and managed an escape, becoming a fierce opponent of the island’s communist ruler and a polarizing figure across Latin America with harsh critiques of politics and culture, died June 29 at his home in Madrid. He was 80.

The death was announced in a family statement, which said he had a degenerative brain disorder known as progressive supranuclear palsy.