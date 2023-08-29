For almost a year, a stunned chess community watched as a bitter feud between former world champion Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann, an American teenager who upset Carlsen in a September tournament, escalated into a multimillion-dollar lawsuit and an investigation into allegations of cheating against Niemann.

Chess.com, a leading online platform for the game, banned Niemann from its website in October. Niemann retaliated by suing the website and Carlsen. The standoff between Carlsen, a five-time world champion and established member of chess royalty, and his upstart challenger rattled the chess world. With the two grandmasters at odds, the threat of further scandal appeared to loom over future tournaments.